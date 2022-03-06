Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.85. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

