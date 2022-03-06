Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
NASDAQ ERII opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 1.27.
Energy Recovery Company Profile (Get Rating)
Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.
