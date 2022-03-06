Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

