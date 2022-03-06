Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

