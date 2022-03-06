Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRCL. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

SRCL stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

