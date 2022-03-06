SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

SLRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.56.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $778.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.17.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 17.2% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 127,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

