Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 8,400 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 115.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 20.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,041,000 after purchasing an additional 622,957 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 12.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 571,981 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 14.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,403,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 560,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,715,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,716,000 after purchasing an additional 64,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $47.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $48.39.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Fortis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.