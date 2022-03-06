Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRPB opened at $9.91 on Friday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

