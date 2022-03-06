Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 99 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 348,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.11.

NYSE SPOT opened at $135.17 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.84.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.