Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 490.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Park National were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Park National by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Park National by 101,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,605,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

PRK opened at $132.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.78. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $145.33.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Park National had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 32.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

