Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 432.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sleep Number were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 15.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 310.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 33.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth $1,173,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $62.70 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $150.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.65.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

