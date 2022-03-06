Captrust Financial Advisors Has $444,000 Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $25.83 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.