Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,239 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 220.0% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at $125,000.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.37.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

