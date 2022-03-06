Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $68,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 36.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 16.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $111.75 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

