Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT at $65.71

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $51.91 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $54.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.24.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

