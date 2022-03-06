William Blair Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

ETN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.50.

Eaton stock opened at $149.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.02 and its 200-day moving average is $162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eaton has a 1 year low of $131.86 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.93%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

