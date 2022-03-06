Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.43

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.43 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 89693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Evotec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

