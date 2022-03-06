Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.37

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 397001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

ALIZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($280.90) to €260.00 ($292.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allianz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $35.89 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Allianz SE will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

