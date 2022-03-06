Guess? (NYSE:GES) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.48

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.48 and last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 84675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth $24,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Guess? by 4,938.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 829,695 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth $17,031,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth $12,661,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth $11,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

About Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

