Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portage Biotech Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on overcoming immune resistance. The company source, nurture and develop therapies for a variety of cancers. Its drug development pipeline portfolio encompasses products or technologies with established scientific rationales, including intratumorals, nanoparticles, liposomes, aptamers, cell penetrating peptides, and virus-like particles. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Shares of PRTG opened at $7.87 on Thursday. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portage Biotech will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $1,362,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $974,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

