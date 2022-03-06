Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.38

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.38 and last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 124222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $1,591,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $3,498,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 884,067 shares of company stock worth $51,964,762.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,491,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 360.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 132,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

