ARMOR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $39,755.00 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $39,755.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

