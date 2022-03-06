Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.37

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 163920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRARY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.98) to €15.00 ($16.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.40) to €14.70 ($16.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.98) to €17.00 ($19.10) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($16.85) target price (down from €15.50 ($17.42)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.86.
About Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crédit Agricole (CRARY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.