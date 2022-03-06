Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.37

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 163920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRARY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.98) to €15.00 ($16.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.40) to €14.70 ($16.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.98) to €17.00 ($19.10) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($16.85) target price (down from €15.50 ($17.42)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

