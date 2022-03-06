Robert W. Baird Cuts NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target to $51.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.40.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $81.89.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

