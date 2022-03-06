Analysts Set BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) PT at $198.33

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.33.

BTGOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale upped their price target on BT Group from GBX 235 ($3.15) to GBX 240 ($3.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BT Group stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $2.89.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

