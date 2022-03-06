Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 212 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

XSLV stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $52.89.

