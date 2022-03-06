Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 5,757 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Valvoline were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 70,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

