The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stake Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 49.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 62,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $91.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.45. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.76.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HHC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company.

Howard Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.