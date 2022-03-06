Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LUV. MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.41.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.