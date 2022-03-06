Murray International Trust Plc (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of MYI opened at GBX 1,138 ($15.27) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,171.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,139.46. Murray International Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1,038 ($13.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,240 ($16.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
In related news, insider David Hardie purchased 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($16.15) per share, for a total transaction of £710.36 ($953.12).
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.