Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Arcosa has a payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.
Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.33. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $67.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Several research firms have issued reports on ACA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,469,000 after buying an additional 275,553 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arcosa by 18.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arcosa by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Arcosa by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.
Arcosa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcosa (ACA)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.