Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Arcosa has a payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.33. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $67.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,469,000 after buying an additional 275,553 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arcosa by 18.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arcosa by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Arcosa by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

