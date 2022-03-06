Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.51 EPS

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 45.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Gogo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. Gogo has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Gogo alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gogo by 50.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gogo by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gogo by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Gogo by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

About Gogo (Get Rating)

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.