Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $14.00 at Citigroup

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.88.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 85,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,083 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 323,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 33,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

