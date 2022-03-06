Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the January 31st total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARBKF opened at GBX 0.77 ($0.01) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.15. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.75 ($0.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The firm has a market cap of £3.61 million and a PE ratio of 0.35.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

