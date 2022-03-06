Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $524,000 Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of RRC opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.11. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

