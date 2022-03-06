Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires New Shares in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QVAL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 145,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QVAL opened at $36.39 on Friday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09.

