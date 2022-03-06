Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTF stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

