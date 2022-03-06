Insider Selling: Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) SVP Sells 24,036 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $254,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.