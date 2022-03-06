Insider Selling: Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) SVP Sells 24,036 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $254,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 91,832 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 327,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.