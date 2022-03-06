Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,670,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 147,283 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 119,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $954,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 50,357 shares of company stock worth $1,189,521. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Adtalem Global Education Profile (Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.