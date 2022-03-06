Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDLS stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.03 million, a PE ratio of 78.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDLS. StockNews.com lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens cut their price target on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

