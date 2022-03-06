StockNews.com Lowers Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.
NASDAQ CNTY opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $345.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.91.
About Century Casinos (Get Rating)
Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.
