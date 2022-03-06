StockNews.com Lowers Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $345.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Century Casinos by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

