National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

NHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.40.

NYSE NHI opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.65. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in National Health Investors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

