FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIGS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of FIGS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.15.

Get FIGS alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $13.44 on Thursday. FIGS has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,324 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS (Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.