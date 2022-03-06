Zacks: Analysts Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) will announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. FS Bancorp reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $30.94 on Thursday. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $253.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

