Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $535.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $608.00 to $535.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $488.88.

DPZ opened at $413.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $463.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.78. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,014,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 38.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

