Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,827 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Yelp were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Yelp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,645,209 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $135,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Yelp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $97,543,000 after purchasing an additional 250,022 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Yelp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,588,236 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 31.3% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,653,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Yelp by 1,703.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,679 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.