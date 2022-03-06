BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in United Community Banks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 166,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 57,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 100.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

United Community Banks Profile (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.