Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.67.

JLL opened at $223.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $167.06 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.85. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

