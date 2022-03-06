Zacks Investment Research Lowers DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOCN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.33.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $51.37 on Thursday. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $133.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,875 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,802,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,510 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,173,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,388,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

