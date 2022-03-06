Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GHL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $313.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.84. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 50.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 19,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.