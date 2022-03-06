Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. Elevation Oncology has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $16.22.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELEV. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Elevation Oncology (Get Rating)
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
